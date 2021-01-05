Posted: Jan 05, 2021 1:22 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 1:22 PM

Garrett Giles

A teacher at Madison Middle School in Bartlesville has returned home after being transported to the hospital from the school on Monday afternoon.

Madison Principal Joey Eidson said the teacher that was hospitalized called him last night to tell him that she was going to be just fine. He said major health concerns have been ruled out and more diagnostic tests will be run later this week.

Principal Eidson said Madison Middle School appreciates the outpouring of support they have received during this time. He said the school had multiple parents and community members reach out with their concerns. He said they appreciate the care that has been shown to their staff.

The teacher that was discharged from the hospital on Monday night is set to return to the classroom next week.