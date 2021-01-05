Posted: Jan 05, 2021 12:54 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 1:01 PM

Garrett Giles

900 people are lining up at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Sean Bridges, the Health Educator for Delaware and Ottawa County, said they are administering the vaccine for those that signed up for an appointment only. Bridges said they're vaccinating 75 people every half hour. He said they're making sure that they see everyone that has an appointment set.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Dewey is taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Bridges said they're happy to provide a public service and administer the vaccine that people have longed for since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He said there are no plans yet for another vaccine clinic to be held in Washington County.

Bridges asks you to follow and like them on Facebook for the latest information about the vaccine. He said the vaccine clinics are dependent on the supply of the vaccine and how many they're able to receive from the State-level.

You can follow the Washington County Health Department on Facebook here.

Washington County Health Educator Kayla Guerra said you can call the WCHD as well for the latest information about the vaccine. The number to call is 918.335.3005.

If you know someone that does not have internet access, you are encouraged to assist them in setting up an appointment when slots become available. If you are registering for a slot if and when they become available again, Bridges would ask that you be a resident of Oklahoma and / or Washington County. He said they won't turn anyone away if they're from another county in Oklahoma.

Guerra said that the individuals that have an appointment set to get a vaccine on Tuesday should wear a surgical mask. She said one will be provided to you if you do not have one available.