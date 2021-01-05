Posted: Jan 05, 2021 12:13 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 12:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Tucker and Liberty Fisher of Ramona are the winners of the KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM 2021 Baby Derby.

Adaline Fisher was born on the night of Monday, Jan. 4th in the Family Care Unit at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. The little Fisher weighs seven pounds, 6.5 ounces and is 20 and a quarter inches tall.

Liberty Fisher said her and her husband are happy to have a new little girl in their lives. She said they're even happier that Adaline is the New Year Baby in Bartlesville.

The Fisher's won a gift basket from the Jane Phillips Medical Center that contains the following items:

$50 Gift Card from Truity Credit Union

A gift certificate for a Perfectly Posh Mommy Necklace from Windle's Rock & Jewelry

A gift certificate for a bouquet of Flowers from Flowerland

A $50 Sterling's Grille Gift Certificate from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home

A Baby's First Bible from Get Real Ministries

Four packages of Pampers Baby Wipes from Popkess Pharmacy in Dewey

A $50 gift certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service

Dinner for mom and dad gift certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

A sculpt session on the Sculpt Pod Pro from K&S Beauty Boutique

A Jellycat Teddy Bear from Kids Korner Bartlesville's Toy Store

A $50 Gift Card from Regent Bank

One large drink for every pound the baby weighs

A $50 gift card from Mr. Klean Car Wash

Two cases of Pampers Diapers from Caney Drug in Caney, KS

Congratulations to Tucker and Liberty Fisher for being the winners of the KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM 2021 Baby Derby.