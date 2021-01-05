Posted: Jan 05, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 2,699 COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's situation update. Five additional deaths are also being reported, none locally however. Hospitalizations sit at 1,750, but that number hasn’t been updated since December 31st.

Washington County is currently reporting 370 active COVID-19 caaes as of Monday’s report. Osage County sits at 413 active cases and Nowata County is reporting 117 active cases. These are all increases from last week.