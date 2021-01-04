Posted: Jan 04, 2021 9:12 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 9:12 PM

The Bartlesville City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall on Monday evening in an effort to accomplish a number of things.

Assistant City Planner Nancy Warring alerted the council that the Oklahoma Department of Commerce would be assisting the City financially with its coronavirus disease response program. This is through the 2020 Community Development Block Grant. The City is unsure how much financial aid they will get, but a citizen participation plan was adopted.

The council opted to amend an ordinance, which will now allow for certain motorized vehicles to use Pathfinder Parkway. This amendment comes a month after a pilot program brought Lime scooters to Bartlesville.

The council talked about the best way to proceed regarding appointing a new municipal judge. They decided it would be best to let City Staff get an application drawn up and councilors could then interview the best qualified applicants. City Attorney Jess Kane told the council that Special Judge John Gerkin would be willing to fill in as an interim judge in the meantime.

City Manager Mike Bailey said the City will continue releasing videos in an attempt to spread the word about the dangers of COVID-19 and the importance of wearing masks, along with social distancing and washing your hands.