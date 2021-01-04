Posted: Jan 04, 2021 6:22 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 6:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council met in executive session during their first meeting of 2021 on Monday night.

It was the opinion of the City Attorney Bo Estes that the Dewey City Council meet in executive session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development. The Council met in executive session for 35 minutes.

No action was taken by the Dewey City Council when they returned to open session.