Posted: Jan 04, 2021 3:28 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

It was a bright first day for District Two Nowata County Commissioner Timmie Benson as he was sworn into office by District Judge Carl Gibson on Monday morning.

Commissioner Benson looks forward to the new experience. He said he hopes to get a lot of Nowata County's roads built back up so citizens can travel down them.

There are several bridges within Nowata County that Commissioner Benson would like to improve as well. He said the Nowata County Commissioners will look at the bridges and add them to their project list as they deem necessary.

Commissioner Benson learned the ropes quickly in his first-ever meeting as a Nowata County Commissioner. He asks that you bear with him and the other Commissioners as they work together on this new journey to do what is best for Nowata County.

Benson received more votes than the two-time incumbent Doug Sonenberg during the 2020 General Election in November.