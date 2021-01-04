Posted: Jan 04, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 1:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved the appointed themselves to a wide array of committee meetings when they met on Monday morning.

Before the appoinments took place, Commissioner Mike Bouvier was elected to serve as Chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Mitch Antle was elected to serve as Vice Chairman.

Below is a breakdown of the committee meetings each Commissioner will be responsible for attending in 2021.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier :

Budget Board

Tax Roll Correction Board

Building Commission

Correctional Facilities Authority

Board of Health

Grand Gateway Board of Directors Representative

Oklahoma Public Employees Health and Welfare

Commissioner Mitch Antle :

Washington-Nowata County Community Sentencing Council

Job Training Northeast

CED #1 Board

Grand Gateway (Northeast) RTPO, Services/Transportation Planning

Grand Gateway Board of Directors Representative

ACCO Legislative Committee

Commissioner Mike Dunlap :

SIG/SIF Board

Grand Gateway E.D.A. Home Finance Board and Trust

Washington-Nowata County Community Action Foundation

The Washington County Commissioners are still working to disolve the County Building Commission and the Correctional Facilities Authority.