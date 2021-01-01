Posted: Jan 01, 2021 12:09 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 12:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council will meet for the first meeting of 2021 on Monday evening to discuss an assortment of issues.

When the council last convened, they signed an agreement allowing for Lime scooters to come to downtown Bartlesville, with limitations on where drivers could ride them around the city. At this week’s meeting, the council will consider amending an ordinance, which would allow scooters on Pathfinder Parkway.

Assistant City Planner Nancy Warring will talk about the coronavirus disease response program across the City of Bartlesville. The council will consider approving a resolution to request financial assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce through the 2020 Community Development Block Grant.

There will be discussion on what the process will be on appointing a Municipal Court Judge. The council will also consider awarding a bid to a firm to replace a water line along Frank Phillips Blvd.

Monday evening’s city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will take place at City Hall.