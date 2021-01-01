Posted: Jan 01, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning. Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials across the county. This includes incoming commissioner for district two, Steve Talburt.

During the meeting, the commissioners will seek to appoint a chairman and vice-chairman for 2021 and set the county mileage reimbursement rate for the year as well.

Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts will give information about the COVID-19 vaccine and its arrival into Osage County. The commissioners will also have continued discussion regarding making possible amendments for those entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned properties.