Posted: Dec 31, 2020 4:42 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 4:42 PM

Tom Davis

In anticipation of winter weather, Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a disaster emergency for 39 counties in Oklahoma.

The order will be in effect through January 12.

The counties included are Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties.

Click here to see the full order