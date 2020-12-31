Posted: Dec 31, 2020 2:58 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 8:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will discuss, consider, and possibly vote to enter into an executive session when they meet on Monday, Jan. 4th, at 7:00 p.m.

It is the opinion of the City Attorney that the Council may consider and adopt a motion to meet in executive session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene immediately following the Council meeting.