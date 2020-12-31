News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 8:47 AM
Washington County Officials to Swear Into Offices
Garrett Giles
Several Washington County officials will participate in a swearing-in ceremony to be held during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Those being sworn-in include:
- Sheriff Scott Owen
- District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier
- County Clerk Annette Smith
- Court Clerk Jill Spitzer
The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.
