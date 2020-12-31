Posted: Dec 31, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 8:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Several Washington County officials will participate in a swearing-in ceremony to be held during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Those being sworn-in include:

Sheriff Scott Owen

District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier

County Clerk Annette Smith

Court Clerk Jill Spitzer

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.