Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Washington County

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 8:47 AM

Washington County Officials to Swear Into Offices

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Several Washington County officials will participate in a swearing-in ceremony to be held during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Those being sworn-in include:

  • Sheriff Scott Owen
  • District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier
  • County Clerk Annette Smith
  • Court Clerk Jill Spitzer

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.


« Back to News