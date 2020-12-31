Posted: Dec 31, 2020 1:16 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 1:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Slots for the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that's to be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey next Tuesday, Jan. 5th have filled up quickly.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said they did expect a good response to the vaccine clinic. However, Cox said the slots filled up quicker than they expected. He said they filled all the slots in less than four hours.

Nothing is definite until it actually happens, but Cox said they've been told that the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is hoping to hold a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic weekly. He said the WCEM, the OSDH, and the Washington County Health Department (WCHD) is prepared to hold these clinics over the next several weeks on Tuesdays.

The Washington County Fairgrounds have been reserved by these groups to prepare for this process. Cox said the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics are dependent on the number of vaccines that are delivered to the State of Oklahoma. He said they're being told that the distribution of the vaccine is controlled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He said they can only give out as many vaccines as they receive.

Cox said they'll push out the sign up link for the next clinic as soon as they get it. He said it is unclear at this time as to when that might be. He said they're hoping to see that link by the time that they hold the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 5th at the Fairgrounds.

The WCEM does not know if the link will actually show up when they're holding the first clinic. Cox reminds you again that nothing is definite until it actually happens. He said it is something we're all going to have to work through, wait and see.

The decision as to who should receive the vaccine first comes out of Oklahoma City. The first COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is for those that are 65-years-old. It is also for first responders and medical personnel that were missed previously. Cox said it is unclear at this time if additional qualifications or target groups will be included in the next clinic.

If and when you sign up for a future COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Cox said you should receive instructions in your appointment confirmation email.

Cox said the confirmation email should tell you what you should bring with you to your appointment. He said he would expect that the email would tell you to bring some form of identification. He added that you should probably bring a copy of your confirmation email to your appointment.

You are encouraged to read through your confirmation email carefully after you sign up for a future COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic so that you have everything with you that is needed for your appointment. Cox said anyone from any county could sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Washington County.

Cox asks for your patience we continue to work through this long process together. He said it is going to be a fluid and ever-changing process. He said they'll do their best to handle any changes that may come about during this cycle.

To read about Wednesday's announcement for the first COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, click here.