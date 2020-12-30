Posted: Dec 30, 2020 11:37 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2020 11:37 AM

Ty Loftis

To start the spring semester, all winter athletic events at Skiatook Public Schools will have limited attendance.

Beginning on Monday, athletes will be given four ticket vouchers. These vouchers must be given to the person working the ticket booth in order to purchase a ticket to an event. In a release, Skiatook Public Schools says in part they apologize for the inconvenience, but they are doing what they can to continue winter sports.

To end the fall semester, 261 students were in quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19. There were an additional 25 faculty members in quarantine as well.