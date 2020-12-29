Posted: Dec 29, 2020 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

REAP contracts were in place and were signed at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, allowing for re-surfacing projects to take place in districts one and two. The Indian Nations Council of Government has agreed to put forth $60,000 to assist the two projects. District one commissioner Randall Jones tells the public which part of the county he will be working on.

To cover the remainder of the bill, Jones is hoping to come up with some funds out of his budget or get the Osage Roads Department involved. He says it is important to get this done though because it is a highly-traveled road.