Posted: Dec 29, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with multiple previous felony convictions picked up more charges in Washington County court on Monday. Kyle Kaspar was charged with a felony count of firearm possession after previous conviction, smuggling contraband into jail and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, on December 22 a traffic stop was initiated near Santa Fe Avenue and Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville. Kaspar advised that he did not have an active driver’s license. A K9 alerted the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. Two syringes were found in the vehicle. Kaspar advised he used them for methamphetamine.

Officer also located a loaded semiautomatic pistol underneath the driver’s seat. Kaspar has at least for previous felony convictions on his record. Bond was set at $75,000. The defendant is due back in court on January 8.