Posted: Dec 29, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 2:29 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community is set to get doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for its residents and staff at the first of the year. Administrator Sandra Brown says the first clinic date will be January 2 and the second date will be January 23. Brown says it is a huge relief to be able to ensure the safety of residents and staff at BHR.

Brown says almost all of the 61 residents and roughly half of the staff were willing to accept the vaccine. This will help BHR to accelerate its defense of COVID-19.

Brown says for majority of the time since the beginning of the pandemic in-person visitation has not been allowed. Residents have had to do either ‘window visits’ or facetime conversations. The vaccine does not mean things will immediately return to normal but Brown is looking forward to the future.

Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community is located at 3434 Kentucky Place in Bartlesville.