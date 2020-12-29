Posted: Dec 29, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, all three commissioners talked about the problems their employees have faced in dealing with COVID-19. District one commissioner Randall Jones wanted to remind county employees to communicate that they had tested positive for the virus so that contract tracing could be conducted.

While no action was taken regarding entry into the courthouse or other county-owned buildings, treasurer Sally Hulse said she is tightening security for those wishing to enter her building.

The commissioners will continue meeting at the Osage County Fairgrounds for the foreseeable future.