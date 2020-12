Posted: Dec 29, 2020 9:42 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville City Judge James Stephen Conatser has passed away at the age of 72.

The City of Bartlesville will release more information at a later time. Services for Judge Conatser are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville. Judge Conatser passed away on Christmas Eve.