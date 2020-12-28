Posted: Dec 28, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 2:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman is behind bars once again for an alleged assault on an elderly man. Crystal Browning appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony count of aggravated assault and Battery and a misdemeanor count of contempt of court.

According to an affidavit, both the victim and the defendant share a residence on the 1300 block of Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville. It is alleged that Browning borrowed the phone of the victim. At some point the man wanted the phone back and an altercation ensued.

Both sides claim to have been assaulted. The police report states that Browning did not have any injuries but the victim did. The 85-year-old victim claims he was hit and choked by Browning.

Browning has a pending charge for a similar incident from November. She was in violation of a previous no contact order. The district attorney office ordered a competency review for Browning. If deemed competent she can post a $25,000 bond.