Max Gross

A man accused of exposing himself to a seven-year-old girl at Walmart appeared in court on Monday. Christian Farnsworth was present for an arraignment on a felony charge of indecent exposure. Farnsworth appeared in front of Judge Russell Vaclaw by teleconference from the Washington County jail.

Court documents accuse Farnsworth of lewdly exposing his genitals to the victim, a minor child. The incident occurred on December 17. Bartlesville Police posted an image of the defendant that was captured from a surveillance camera at the store. Farnsworth was arrested Dec 22. on a $50,000 warrant. He is due back in court on January 8.