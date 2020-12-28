Posted: Dec 28, 2020 1:47 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Two Bartlesville students have been named to Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister's Student Advisory Council for 2021.

Elijah Winter and Samantha Simmons are among 97 Oklahoma high school students who have been appointed to the 2021 council. Feedback from the council has helped increase mental health awareness among students and provided teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction. Hofmeister had this to say regarding the 2021 Council:

“Students have a lot to say about their education and it is critical that we listen to them. The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders.”

This is the sixth consecutive year a council has been formed to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma Department of Education with policy matters. The Student Advisory Council last met virtually in June. They plan to meet in late January.