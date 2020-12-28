Posted: Dec 28, 2020 12:55 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting marked the final one for district two commissioner Kevin Paslay and court clerk Sheila Bellamy. Bellamy has worked in the county clerk's office for 20 years and Bellamy is looking forward to her retirement, but she has thoroughly enjoyed her time working for the county.

Paslay, who had served as county commissioner for the past four years, wanted to thank everyone for always making his job enjoyable.

Commissioners Randall Jones and Darren McKinney showed their appreciation for the hard work that Bellamy and Paslay have put into their profession.

Robin Slack will be taking over as court clerk and Steve Talburt will replace Paslay as county commissioner for district two.