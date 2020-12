Posted: Dec 28, 2020 12:05 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 12:07 PM

The Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) knocked out a small storage unit fire on the west side of Bartlesville on Monday morning.

BFD Public Information Officer Bill Hollander said the fire took place off of Frank Phillips Boulevard near Humble Road Church.

The Bartlesville Police Department also responded to the fire call on Monday morning.