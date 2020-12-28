Posted: Dec 28, 2020 11:38 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 11:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning in what was the final meeting for court clerk Sheila Bellamy and district two county commissioner Kevin Paslay. Both Bellamy and Paslay made mention of what an honor it had been to serve in their respective positions.

The commissioners took no action regarding making possible amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse, but all three commissioners acknowledged they are battling COVID-19 in their county shops.

INCOG REAP contracts were signed to re-surface roads in districts one and two. A resolution was also signed to help prepare for upgrades coming to the E-911 system.

The commissioners signed an agreement with Totah Communications regarding utility relocations for a project along the Caney River in District One. Two utility permits were signed in district two.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.