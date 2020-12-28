Posted: Dec 28, 2020 10:49 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 10:49 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners held their final meeting of 2020 on Monday morning. The board signed several documents in preparation for 2021. District two commissioner Doug Sonenberg was absent from his final meeting before new-elect Timmie Benson will take over.

The board approved its yearly agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma for emergency staging. This allows PSO to set up emergency equipment behind the commissioners’ annex building in the event of a disaster.

The commissioners also accepted and approved ODOT reimbursement claims for flood damaged roads from the May 2019 flooding event. The claims came from District one and district three. More reimbursement claims are expected.