Posted: Dec 28, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Board of Washington County Commissioners Chairman Mike Dunlap signed a management representation letter during the Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority meeting on Monday morning

The management representation letter was for an audit report that ended on June 30th, 2020, from Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay, CPAs.

A draft of the Washington County Correctional Facility Authority audit report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30th, 2020, would then be briefly presented by Jim Nichols from Stotts, Archambo, Muggenborg & Barclay, CPAs.

Nichols said the debt on the Washington County Detention Center has been gone for a year. He said there was not much to the report but a bunch of zeros. He said it would leave the Authority with the debt free facility.

The Authority would approve the draft.