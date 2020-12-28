Posted: Dec 28, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2020 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Over 80 scouters in the Cherokee Area Council BSA will be uniformed thanks to the kindness of others.

Scout Excutive Phillip Wright said this was done through the generosity of the Bartlesville community, Bartlesville Regional United Way, and the Council's board members. Wright said every child that requested a uniform through the Cherokee Area Council BSA's Scout Giving Tree this year will be outfitted. He said the Council is grateful to everyone that helped and supported them in outfitting scouts with the items they needed most during this difficult year.

Wright said this is the second year the Cherokee Area Council BSA has put on the Scout Giving Tree event. In 2019, the Council was able to outfit 47 scouts through the program.

If you ever wish to support the Cherokee Area Council BSA, you can visit them at 520 S. Quapaw Avenue in Bartlesville, or you can call them at 918.336.9170.