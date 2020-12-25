Posted: Dec 25, 2020 4:03 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2020 6:28 AM

Garrett Giles

A personal injury collision occurred in Nowata County late Christmas Eve that led to a man being transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident took place approximately four miles south of South Coffeyville. Trooper Marcus Murphy says Richard Knight, 67, of Wann, was heading eastbound on County Road East West 2 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. Knight then departed the roadway to the left and struck a ditch.

South Coffeyville EMS transported Knight to the South Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Knight was admitted in good condition with head and leg injuries.