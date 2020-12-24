Posted: Dec 24, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Dec 25, 2020 5:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Pawhuska's EMS Director Kenneth Freeman told Mayor Roger Taylor and the Pawhuska City Council this week the the hospital's newest van has been running well.

Freeman said the van hasn't been nearly productive as it could be though. He said that is because the hospital has had to change its model slightly as they've held more virtual visits than in-person appointments.

The Pawhuska Hospital has experienced some slow months during the pandemic. Freeman said things haven't been slow this month. He said they've ran the wheels off of the hospital's new van in December as they've made more trips to Tulsa than they had in the past.