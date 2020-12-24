Posted: Dec 24, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2020 10:37 AM

During a recent Pawhuska City Council meeting, Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes said movie producers have been in town.

Hughes said the producers of the film have talked to city officials over the past several weeks. He said the producers want to get all their ducks in a row.

According to Hughes, there will be plenty of activity with the film in the spring. Hughes said the City of Pawhuska's Street Department will be working with the producers to make Kihekah Avenue look like a blast from the past. He said they're going to make Kihekah look like its back in the 1920's and 30's as they make it appear to be a dirt road.

The film will be based off of David Gran's book titled "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI."

In November, a lease agreement was approved by the Bartlesville Development Authority that would help facilitate the filming of the major motion picture in neighboring Osage County. The BDA approved to lease approximately 55,000 square feet of office space in the former Siemens facility to Apple Studios, LLC for use as movie production offices in the amount of $236,250 plus electric costs. Under the working title "Gray Horse," Apple Studios, LLC will occupy the vacant three story office building adjacent to the former Siemens facility. More on that story can be found here.