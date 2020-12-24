Posted: Dec 24, 2020 9:54 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2020 10:00 AM

The Dewey Public Works Authority discussed what is going on with the forty acres the City of Dewey owns by the Industrial Park at the City's northern most city limits when they met earlier this week.

Mayor Tom Hays asked City Manager Kevin Trease if they had a contract in place with a local farmer that has been using the acreage. Trease said they do not have a contract with the farmer. He said he's asked the gentleman several times for a contract.

Based on what was agreed upon at an earlier date, Trease said the farmer has given checks to the City of Dewey for use of the property. He said they haven't quite yet received a contract for the latest harvest.

Mayor Hays said the main reason that they should consider a contract with the farmer is that they may have some discussions coming up regarding the property. He said he'd like the City of Dewey to be able to break a contract if they need to in order to develop the acreage.

Without a contract, City Attorney Bo Estes said the farmer is just a month to month tenant. Estes said the City of Dewey would only owe the farmer thirty days if he's solely a tenant. He said they could set a termination day as long as they tell the farmer that there are other prospects.

Estes and Trease said they would discuss with the farmer that he is a month-to-month tenant if he continues to work on the property. Trease said the farmer paid the City of Dewey roughly $2,300 to $2,800 last year.