Posted: Dec 24, 2020 9:15 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2020 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

State health officials say the arrival of the Moderna vaccine this week will expedite their effort to quickly vaccinate health care providers across the state.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Wednesday that because this latest vaccine doesn't need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, it's easier to distribute.

Reed says Oklahoma received 66,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week that will be distributed to more than 150 locations across the state.