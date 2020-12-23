Posted: Dec 23, 2020 1:40 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 4:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) delivered 50 baskets full of food on Wednesday morning to families in need this Christmas.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said this year's event was bigger than last year's thanks to a generous donation of $5,000 from Arvest Bank. He said they were able to deliver more than double the amount of Christmas food baskets this year than they were able to deliver a year ago.

Chief Roles said it is important for communities to have impactful, positive relationships and partnerships with other entities within the community. He said those partnerships go far in building trust with the community. He said it shows that the BPD cares more about serving the community as opposed to doing the other things that law enforcement has to do, which is the enforcement side of laws.

The service side of law enforcement is the most important thing that Chief Roles believes any police department in the country can do for the community they serve. Chief Roles said any partnership in the community such as the partnership between the BPD and Arvest that creates positive change is a win. He said the families that received food baskets this holiday season told the BPD that it made a huge difference in what their lives would look like this Christmas.

The BPD hopes to grow this event in 2021. Chief Roles said they want to touch more lives in a positive way next Christmas.