Posted: Dec 23, 2020 11:13 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 11:13 AM

Max Gross

The Caney Police Department is joining several other Kansas State agencies in an effort to crack down on DUIs over the holidays. Beginning December 26, and continuing through January 3rd, Caney Police Department will join many other police agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign, sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The CPD released cited the fact that, “Marijuana, opioid, and alcohol use have increased substantially in general during the pandemic.” The release also stated that these impairing substances now identified in nearly 25% of serious and fatal crashes.

CPD Chief of Police Kevin Kitterman said, “if you are going to be using any impairing substance– don’t even consider driving. Line up a ride with a sober acquaintance or other safe transportation before you go out.”