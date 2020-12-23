Posted: Dec 23, 2020 9:24 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department has given out accolades to three of its firefighters this week.

DFD Mike Bolinger was named Firefighter of the Year by his peers, while Kolten Brown was given the Call Volume Award. Rookie of the Year honors went to Cole Williams.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade, Rookie of the Year is voted on by Fire Officers. He said Williams has been a model firefighter in his first year.

Investing in his training, Williams completed Firefighter One and EMT-B this year. In addition, Meade said that Williams is a step up kind of guy with a smile on his face. He said Williams always dresses respectfully and professionally.