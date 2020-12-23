Posted: Dec 23, 2020 8:38 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 8:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University President, Dr. Jim Dunn, is asking you to consider OKWU when you are going through with your year-end giving.

Dr. Dunn said people have given their lives, they've been generous, and they've prayed for the university since 1905. He is asking you to do it again with your year-end giving in 2020.

According to Dr. Dunn, 99-percent of OKWU's students receive scholarships, and that's made possible through the generosity of donors. Dr. Dunn asks you to make a difference in the lives of OKWU's students if you are able and willing. He said they use your donations to help the needs of the university's students, so they can afford an accessible, Christian, higher-eduction degree.

If you wish to give, visit okwu.edu/give.

Below is the video by OKWU asking for you to consider the university when thinking about your year-end giving.