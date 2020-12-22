Posted: Dec 22, 2020 1:14 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

A group of Oklahoma House Republicans sent a letter on Tuesday to the members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation urging them to challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6th, 2021.

State Representative Wendi Stearman of Bartlesville joined 23 other lawmakers to contend that election law changes and violations in swing state disenfranchised the votes cast by Oklahomans. In the letter, lawmakers said:

“Every state in our Union is dependent on the others to hold free, fair and constitutional elections,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “When any state willfully violates our mutual contract – the U.S. Constitution – and/or their own state election laws (in order to skew the outcome of their election), the process and subsequent results shall not be dismissed or ignored. We must commit ourselves as a state to ensure our constituents’ votes are not disenfranchised, and we must hold accountable those who intend to harm us through election tampering.”

The following lawmakers signed on to this statement: