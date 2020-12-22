Posted: Dec 22, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 10:16 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,186 new COVID-19 cases according to the latest situation update released on Tuesday. 22 new deaths are being reported, none of which are local. No information has been released on the number of people in Oklahoma who have been vaccinated.

Washington County is reporting 412 active cases for a second straight day. This is the highest number that has been reported in the county. Osage County is reporting 348 active cases, a decrease of nine cases. Nowata County is listing 123 active cases for the second straight day.

