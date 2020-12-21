Posted: Dec 21, 2020 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will begin paying a $1.25 fee to a company called Clearinghouse to register all CDL drivers who work for the county. If the commissioners opted not to do this, they would have to pay $2,500 per person and there would be a chance the individual would lose their CDL License. District one commissioner Randall Jones explains how the process will work.

Aside from cost savings to the county, Jones says this will strengthen the drug testing program as well.

This is something that must be submitted by Tuesday, January 5th.