Posted: Dec 21, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners took no action regarding the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings, but they did talk about how COVID-19 has impacted them over the past week. District one commissioner Randall Jones said one of his employees recently passed away from the virus, making this a difficult time heading into Christmas.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney said he has employees out sick with COVID-19 as well.

Jones says they are doing all they can to keep their employees safe while at work and it is important to keep your guard up, especially during these winter months.