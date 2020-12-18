Posted: Dec 18, 2020 8:39 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 11:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Nearly 100 concerned citizens called the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) about several loud booms that echoed through the city on Friday night.

Initially, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD believed the noise was coming from the landfill, but they were not certain at the time. Chief Roles wanted to reassure the citizens of Bartlesville that they were not in any danger.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier told Bartlesville Radio that the explosions were coming from property south of the landfill near Highway 123 in Osage County. He said the explosions were caused by people using tannerite. The BPD also confirmed the source of the explosions around 10:20 p.m. on Friday after receiving many reports for several weeks of loud "explosions" being heard across Bartlesville.

If you hear the same booms, Commissioner Bouvier asks that you don't be alarmed. Commissioner Bouvier said they do not want callers tying up the 911 dispatch system with non-emergency calls. He said they want the 911 system open in case actual emergencies occur where ambulance, fire, or police may be needed.

Chief Roles said the Osage County Sheriff's Office has jurisdiction over the area where the explosions have occurred. He said the OCSO has been in contact with those responsible for causing the explosions.