Posted: Dec 18, 2020 4:25 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 4:26 PM

Max Gross

Despite the cancellation of three games due to opponent’s COVID-19 cases the start of the basketball season has still been considered a success for the Nowata boys’ team. The Ironmen have climbed up to the No. 14 spot in the latest 2A rankings. Nowata started the at No. 19 in the polls.

Nowata is 4-1 after Friday’s game with Vinita was called off. The Ironmen have made at least 12 three pointers in all four of their victories. Head coach Gary Hollingshead says it’s all about giving the kids confidence.

Mark Price and Gabe Velasco have been the top marksmen for the Ironmen so far. Nowata cruised to 60+ point victories against Afton and Barnsdall this week. Nowata’s schedule will ramp up with several Northeast Valley Conference games after the New Year. The Ironmen have only played one NEVC team, Oklahoma Union so far.

The next scheduled game for Nowata is a January second makeup game with Dewey.