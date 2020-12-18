Posted: Dec 18, 2020 4:10 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 4:10 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a seven-year-old girl at Walmart on Thursday evening. Officers investigated after the alleged incident but could not locate the suspect. However, video evidence has been recovered and the investigation into this matter and an attempt to identify the suspect is ongoing.

The wanted person is roughly 5’6”, Caucasian, with shoulder length blonde hair. The person is believed to be between 16 and 20 years old.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.