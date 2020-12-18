Posted: Dec 18, 2020 3:00 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Lime electric scooters have arrived in downtown Bartlesville as part of a holiday pilot program that the Bartlesville City Council agreed to earlier this month.

In a recent Community Connection, Vice Mayor Alan Gentges said the Bartlesville City Council had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Neutron Holdings, Inc., so that the pilot program could take place. He said the lime scooters fit with the city's overall transportation plan.

There will be growing pains. Gentges told Bartlesville Radio that they want to make sure that the scooters interact well with the business community, pedestrians, and drivers. He said we will all have to be patient with one another while this pilot program is in place. He added that additional rules will be put into place to ensure people's safety if necessary.

Lime scooters are generally found in major cities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, and Jenks. Gentges said the City of Bartlesville contacted Neutron Holdings, Inc. a couple years ago about the possibility of coming to the city. He said Bartlesville's market was not quite big enough at the time, but now the company is on board to rollout the pilot program in the city.

The pilot program could last through to the spring. 75 scooters will be available throughout the City of Bartlesville.