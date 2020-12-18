Posted: Dec 18, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 2:31 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on charges of first degree arson. Sean Power appeared at the Washington County on Friday facing one felony count. A protective order was also filed against the defendant after the alleged incident.

Court documents allege that Power set fire to an occupied residence on the 3100 block of Oak Road in Bartlesville. The occupant was able to exit the residence. Bond for Power was set at $50,000 a request for a bond reduction was denied. Power is due back in court on January 22.