Posted: Dec 18, 2020 2:06 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 3:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville City Councilman Paul Stuart and Tyler Vaclaw have issued a challenge to Bartlesville.

If $25,000 is raised for Bartlesville Regional United Way through a GoFundMe that has been organized by Councilman Stuart, both Stuart and Vaclaw will get a tattoo of Bville Bill the Buffalo. Bville Bill is the latest mascot adopted by the City of Bartlesville to raise awareness about COVID-19 and encourage people to follow the three W's: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask.

In a statement, Councilman Stuart said:

"I don't have any tattoos and don't have any strong desire to get one, but I would love to follow thru with this commitment I made. Make a donation to support the Bartlesville Regional United Way."

The challenge raised by Stuart and Vaclaw will end on Thursday, Dec. 31st. To make a donation, click here.

Pictured below is Bville Bill the Buffalo.