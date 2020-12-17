Posted: Dec 17, 2020 1:26 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 1:26 PM

Ty Loftis

There are many questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and the side effects it may have for those who take it. The State of Oklahoma is beginning to hand out the vaccine to different communities, including parts of Osage County. Dr. Ronald Shaw with Osage Nation Health Services gave some information about the vaccines coming to the area.

He started by saying that even though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have only been studied for a handful of months, studies are finding little, to no, side effects. Most of these effects being shown included pain at the injection site, headaches or fatigue and didn’t last longer than 48 hours.

Now that the vaccine is slowly being rolled out, Shaw went on to talk about the timeline on when people can expect to get the vaccine if they so choose.

Shaw said that for now the most important thing to do is get a flu shot so that you prevent the chance of getting COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.