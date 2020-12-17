Posted: Dec 17, 2020 9:26 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2020 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The BSA Cherokee Area Council is asking you to help them outfit a scout in our area this holiday season.

All you have to do is visit the scout shop, pick a tag, and spread a little holiday cheer by uniforming a scout who needs a little extra help this year. The scout shop is located at 5:20 S. Quapaw Avenue in Bartlesville.

For more information, call 918.336.9170. You can also send an email to tiffany.cook@scouting.org.